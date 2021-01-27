Bfsg LLC Buys 315 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.