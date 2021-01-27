Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $170.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYND. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

BYND opened at $186.83 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

