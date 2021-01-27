BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE BEST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,543. BEST has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BEST by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 643,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in BEST by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.