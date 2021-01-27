Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $6.73 on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,063. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

