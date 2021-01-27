Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

