Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

