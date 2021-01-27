Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.00. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.93. The firm has a market cap of £41.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Davies purchased 88,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit that is located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716 hector exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo and covering an area of 55 square kilometers; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo and covering an area of 213 square kilometers.

