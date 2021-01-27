Beowulf (BWF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.14 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $41,631.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

