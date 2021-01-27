Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

