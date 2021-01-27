Beldex Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $432,010.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

