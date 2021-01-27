Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

BBBY stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

