Becton, Dickinson and Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

BDX opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

