BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

