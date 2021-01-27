Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

