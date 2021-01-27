Beacon 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $7,622.19 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

