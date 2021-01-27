BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) (ETR:B5A) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) (ETR:B5A) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.88 ($15.15) and last traded at €12.80 ($15.06). 1,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.76 ($15.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $231.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (B5A.F) Company Profile (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

