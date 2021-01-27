Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $431.95 million and approximately $266.89 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

