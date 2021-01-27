Barclays Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

