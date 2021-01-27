Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) a €59.00 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) received a €59.00 ($69.41) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.88 ($48.09).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) alerts:

Shares of SGO opened at €41.94 ($49.34) on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.54.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.