Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 18th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

