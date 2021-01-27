Banta Asset Management LP Invests $9.08 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

