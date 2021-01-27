Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

OZK stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,701. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

