Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on February 26th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.796 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

NYSE:BMO opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

