Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $106.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.10 million, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $107.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

