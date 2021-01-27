Bank of America Initiates Coverage on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -637.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $18,912,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.