Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.