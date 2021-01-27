Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,413.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $17,413.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133015 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

