Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

