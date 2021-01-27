Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 956 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 562,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

