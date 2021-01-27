Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

