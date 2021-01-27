Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.64. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.