Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.