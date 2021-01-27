Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

