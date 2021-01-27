Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.