Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

