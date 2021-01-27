Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 5,267 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. 50,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

