Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 15,161 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

