Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Anthem by 26.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $22.95 on Wednesday, reaching $289.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.