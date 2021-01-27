Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 397,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

