Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 226,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,138. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.