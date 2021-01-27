Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

