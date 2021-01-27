Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 45,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,665. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

