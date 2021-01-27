Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

