Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equitable by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,209. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

