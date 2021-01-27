Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.12. 32,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

