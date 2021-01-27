Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)’s (BPC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Monday. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £109.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.
About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)
