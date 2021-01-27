Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)’s (BPC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Monday. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £109.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

