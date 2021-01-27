Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £109.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.43.

Get Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.