B. Riley Increases The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $48.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.