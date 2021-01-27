B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 60,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 230,361 shares of company stock worth $8,469,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

