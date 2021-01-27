B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 9.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 689,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 166,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

