AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.90 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.